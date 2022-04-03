D51 students showcase Lego-based robots at Lego League Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 hosted the 2022 FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Explore Festival on Saturday.

Students from 25 different teams came down to Mesa View Elementary School to show case their Lego-based robots.

“They are presenting builds they have worked on for the last few months with their coaches,” said D51 Coordinator of STEM Jessica McDivitt. “And their builds are made out of Legos and they have a robot embedded in them.”

The program introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to students in exciting hands-on learning.

McDivitt says it’s all about developing cooperation and collaboration and using creativity to really work toward something that students can use in the future.

“Which is mainly knowing how technology works and knowing how coding works,” stated McDivitt. “So, as kids grow older, they have the opportunity to become engineers, and they have the opportunity to really know how to design and use the technology versus having technology just used on them.”

So, students spent the last few months designing, coding, and building Lego-based robots.

Ayla Kegley and Landree Borgmann, first graders, say it was a fun process, and their favorite part of building the robot was determining how it operates.

“Trying to figure out how the robot works,” said Ayala.

“And how to make sure it was working,” added Landree.

All students learned how to do a little bit of coding for their robots. Teachers, staff members and parents teach that.

“They help the kids learn how to first do block coding and then programming, which is a little bit more detailed.”

McDivitt says D51 is pleased to see the program growing, “We are really excited at D51 STEM to be able to support this program in our schools and we hope to continue to see it grow.”

