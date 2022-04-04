Shots fired into the air at Freeway Bowl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction Police Department says shots were fired into the air at Freeway Bowl in Grand Junction, in the early morning hours.

The department says two people were in the parking lot at Freeway Bowl, in some sort of fight. The police say one of those two people pulled a gun out and fired shots into the air. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

According to the P.D, the shooter was taken into custody and faces several charges.

