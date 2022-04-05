Advertisement

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health complete merger

SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare intent to merge
SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare intent to merge(SCL Health)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health, two leading nonprofit healthcare organizations, announced the completion of their merger.

Intermountain Healthcare, the name of the new combined organization, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada. It has now become the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the United States.

The combined organization employs more than 59,000 caregivers in 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across seven states: Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas.

Mike Leavitt will serve as the new Board Chair for the combined organization.

The President of St. Mary’s Medical Center, Bryan Johnson states he’s thrilled to see the two healthcare organizations become one, “I am very excited to have St. Mary’s and Intermountain Healthcare come together as one health system,” said Johnson. “We can now move forward in creating a comprehensive healthcare system and continue providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to our patients in Western Colorado and beyond.”

The purpose of the merge is to provide patients with affordable, high-quality, and accessible healthcare.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 Road and F Road
One person killed in multi-car crash
City Market at 200 Rood Ave.
Empty City Market could become 250 unit apartments
Map showing Freeway Bowl Location
Shots fired into the air at Freeway Bowl
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says goodbye to chairman
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort closes for the season

Latest News

WCCC hire day
WCCC holds inaugural hire day for healthcare programs
Food Bank of the Rockies
Food Bank of the Rockies successfully accommodating increased demand for food assistance
Food Bank of the Rockies successfully accommodating increased demand for food assistance
Food Bank of the Rockies successfully accommodating increased demand for food assistance
City Market at 200 Rood Ave.
Empty City Market could become 250 unit apartments