Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health complete merger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health, two leading nonprofit healthcare organizations, announced the completion of their merger.

Intermountain Healthcare, the name of the new combined organization, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada. It has now become the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the United States.

The combined organization employs more than 59,000 caregivers in 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across seven states: Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas.

Mike Leavitt will serve as the new Board Chair for the combined organization.

The President of St. Mary’s Medical Center, Bryan Johnson states he’s thrilled to see the two healthcare organizations become one, “I am very excited to have St. Mary’s and Intermountain Healthcare come together as one health system,” said Johnson. “We can now move forward in creating a comprehensive healthcare system and continue providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to our patients in Western Colorado and beyond.”

The purpose of the merge is to provide patients with affordable, high-quality, and accessible healthcare.

