WCCC holds inaugural hire day for healthcare programs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday, Western Colorado Community College held their inaugural hire day specifically for students involved in healthcare programs.

“These students in this healthcare fair were able to go right into a job,” said WCCC VP of community college affairs Brigitte Sundermann. “Whether they’re in high school or college or just graduated. That’s the beauty of the business partnerships we have that allows students to do that.”

Sundermann goes on to say there are over ten community partners involved in the healthcare programs and five specialties. Community partners include Hilltop, St. Mary’s, Grand Junction Fire Department, Lower Valley Fire, Gateway Fire, Clifton and Palisade Fire Department, Community Hospital, Marillac Health, Colorado Canyons Hospital, City Market Pharmacy, Sams Club Pharmacy, AHEC and the Mesa County Workforce Center.

“Whether its CNA, medical assistants, pharmacy tech, EMT, paramedics. They come in and get their college certificate, maybe an industry credential like a CNA license or a medical assistant license, and then they go right to work. They can even work prior to getting that license.”

Andrea Potter is a recruiter with Community Hospital. She says right now all the students are data entry clerks shadowing different departments.

“Its been fun watching them develop into a young professional, and also learning the different areas in our clinics and departments,” said Potter.

She said once they graduate with their certificate or license, they can choose what department they want to go into.

“As soon as they’re done with their test we’ll present them with a different offer stating whatever job position they’re going into,” said Potter. “They get to choose what department they want to go into. So we’ll shadow them along the way and if they fall in love with a department or clinic, we’ll place them there if there’s an open position.”

Emily Baetz is a junior in high school in the WCCC medical assistant program. Right now she works at Community Hospital doing data entry as she goes to school for her license.

“Its pretty awesome,” said Baetz. “I feel secure. I’m really happy I get a lot of knowledge working at the hospital and also with my class. It helps a lot knowing both of those, and its just exciting seeing what I’m hopefully going to be doing one day.”

She said her mother is a CNA and inspired her to pursue work in healthcare. She went on to explain her career goals in healthcare.

“I think I’m going to be a MA for a little while and then go to college to hopefully one day be a neo-natal nurse,” said Baetz.

Jennifer Guire is also a high school student in the MA program at WCCC working at Community Hospital. She says she started in the CNA program but realized the MA program was a better fit for her.

“Every time I go to the hospital nurses are the people I feel safe with,” said Guire. “Nurses are the people who make me happy. I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, and my mom’s a nurse so I want to follow in her footsteps.”

She said one day she wants to be a traveling nurse. She plans on going to CMU’s nursing school after she graduates from high school with her MA license to then get her bachelors.

To view a list of all programs WCCC has to offer, visit https://www.coloradomesa.edu/wccc/programs/index.html

The police academy program is the only one not open to high school students.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.