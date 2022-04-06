Advertisement

LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Market at 200 Rood Ave.
Empty City Market could become 250 unit apartments
32 Road and F Road
One person killed in multi-car crash
City of Fruita Colorado
Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election
A recent report looked into the increased risk for cardiac complications after SARS-CoV-2...
Higher risk of heart issues found after COVID compared to 2nd vaccine dose, CDC reports
Map showing Freeway Bowl Location
Shots fired into the air at Freeway Bowl

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Neighbor catches man peeping on little girls, police say