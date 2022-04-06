Advertisement

Montrose annual spring cleanup

Annual Spring Cleanup
Annual Spring Cleanup(City of Montrose)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose will host its annual Spring Cleanup from April 22 to 23, which provides residents with drop-off site disposal and recycling services.

The drop-off site will be located off the San Juan bypass on U.S. Highway 50. It will be open on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items accepted:

  • Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)
  • Scrap materials
  • Electronics (without glass screens)
  • Appliances

* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)

Items not accepted:

  • Routine household trash
  • Hazardous materials
  • Paint
  • Electronics with glass screens
  • Tires

Montrose offers limited special collection services. Fees for the service begin at $15 plus equipment and labor.

For more information, call 970-240-1480 or visit cityofmontrose.org.

