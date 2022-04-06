Montrose annual spring cleanup
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose will host its annual Spring Cleanup from April 22 to 23, which provides residents with drop-off site disposal and recycling services.
The drop-off site will be located off the San Juan bypass on U.S. Highway 50. It will be open on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Items accepted:
- Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)
- Scrap materials
- Electronics (without glass screens)
- Appliances
* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)
Items not accepted:
- Routine household trash
- Hazardous materials
- Paint
- Electronics with glass screens
- Tires
Montrose offers limited special collection services. Fees for the service begin at $15 plus equipment and labor.
For more information, call 970-240-1480 or visit cityofmontrose.org.
