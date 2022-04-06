Advertisement

Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election

City of Fruita Colorado
City of Fruita Colorado((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Fruita has released the unofficial results of the 2022 Municipal Election.

Incumbent Mayor Joel Kincaid, who ran unopposed, retained his seat. He received a total of 2,397 votes.

Amy Miller, James Williams, and Jeannie Purser will occupy the three open city council seats.

Unofficial results are as follows,

  • Amy Miller: 1,436 votes
  • James Williams: 1,299
  • Jeannine Purser: 1,279
  • Aaron Hancey: 1,140 votes
  • Jared Prochnow: 902 votes
  • Michael Day: 676
  • Trey Downey: 852
  • Michael Handley: 425
  • James Jackson: 649

The election results are considered unofficial until after a review.

