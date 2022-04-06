Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Fruita has released the unofficial results of the 2022 Municipal Election.

Incumbent Mayor Joel Kincaid, who ran unopposed, retained his seat. He received a total of 2,397 votes.

Amy Miller, James Williams, and Jeannie Purser will occupy the three open city council seats.

Unofficial results are as follows,

Amy Miller: 1,436 votes

James Williams: 1,299

Jeannine Purser: 1,279

Aaron Hancey: 1,140 votes

Jared Prochnow: 902 votes

Michael Day: 676

Trey Downey: 852

Michael Handley: 425

James Jackson: 649

The election results are considered unofficial until after a review.

