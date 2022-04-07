Colorado State trooper will not face charges in officer-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has concluded the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place on Feb. 3 in Grand Junction.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Samuel Goure will not have charges filed against him since it was proven he was acting in self-defense when John Dijulio,37, pointed a gun at the trooper and failed to cooperate.

According to the letter issued by the DA’s office, on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 p.m., the trooper initiated a traffic stop in the area of N. First St. and Gunnison Avenue.

Jennifer Tiffany,38, operated a vehicle without the headlights or taillights illuminated. Dijulio was seated in the passenger seat. The trooper instructed Tiffany to exit the car, which she did.

Trooper Goure ran Tiffany through dispatch and discovered she had an active protection order. So the trooper asked Dijulio for his identification to confirm he was not listed on the protection order. Dijulio asked the trooper why his identity was needed, so he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

The trooper passed on the information he had obtained about Dijulio to dispatch and discovered he had active warrants for his arrest, including a felony with no bond and a failure to appear misdemeanor assault warrant. Goure also recalled Dijulio’s history of violence and assaults on peace officers from a prior investigation case.

Dijulio stated he would not comply with the trooper nor go to jail. He pulled out a handgun from his pocket and pointed it at Goure. The trooper unholstered his duty weapon and yelled at the subject to drop the gun.

Trooper Goure fired three .40 caliber rounds at Dijulio, missing all three shots. After repeatedly telling the subject to drop the weapon, Dijulio fled on foot. The trooper stayed with Tiffany until other law enforcement arrived. A K-9 unit was utilized to track the whereabouts of Dijulio.

The letter states that dispatch received a call from a reporting party stating an unknown male with a gun had entered their home and then left the house without incident.

Around 11:50 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department contacted Dijulio near Fourth St. and Gunnison Avenue. He was not compliant with police orders and stated he had a gun.

The subject told officers to shoot him; he was live streaming the incident on Facebook Live. A police dog bit Dujulio and then was tased before being taken into custody.

Dijulio has been charged with first-degree assault-threatening a peace officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of menacing with a deadly weapon, burglary of a dwelling, trespass of a dwelling, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.