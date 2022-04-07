Advertisement

Three-car collision sends two adults to hospital

Three car collision.
Three car collision.(David Jones)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a three-car collision that occurred on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Riverside Parkway.

GJPD states two trucks were sitting at the eastbound light on Riverside Parkway when a third vehicle collided into the back of one of the trucks, causing a domino effect.

Two adults in one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening. Their current conditions are unknown.

The police station reports alcohol is being investigated as the cause of the collision.

We will update the article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says
City of Fruita Colorado
Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested two wanted fugitives.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives
City Market at 200 Rood Ave.
Empty City Market could become 250 unit apartments
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house

Latest News

Abigail Dickenson and Sophia Feghali.
Two Palisade High School students receive four-year scholarships
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested two wanted fugitives.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives
John Dijulio, 37, arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 (officer involved shooting)
Colorado State trooper will not face charges in officer-involved shooting
Habitat for Humanity construction site
United Way Mesa County and community partners use Wells Fargo grant to address homelessness