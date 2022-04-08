Colorado Mesa University celebrates 97th birthday with ‘Day of Giving’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University turns 97-years-old!

On Friday morning, students, faculty and staff celebrated with a giant birthday card, the CMU band and cake. Along with a speech presented by President John Marshall discussing the importance of investing in higher education.

In addition, CMU highlighted 24 causes on campus. These causes include increasing diversity in STEM careers, biology undergraduate research, providing clean water to communities abroad, etc. Students and faculty promoted the work they’ve accomplished to find like-minded supporters.

CMU has a goal to have more than 1,000 people invest in a cause.

For more information, visit supportingcmu.com.

