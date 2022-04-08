Advertisement

Projects affecting the week of April 11

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of April 11.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • The anticipated completion date is late June 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected
    • The anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • Annual City-Wide Clean-Up
    • Starting April 11, the City of Grand Junction will begin picking up debris from curbside south of North Avenue, including incorporated areas of Orchard Mesa and Redlands
    • Please slow down in areas where crews are working

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Minor traffic delays can be expected
    • The anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B (Ute Water)
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • The anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Highway 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • The anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • North Avenue between 29 Rd. and 29 1/4 Rd., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
    • North Avenue from 29 Rd. to 29 1/4 Rd. will have intermittent lane closures during normal work hours, expect delays
    • Morning Glory Lane will be closed south of North Avenue
    • 29 1/4 Rd. will be closed north of North Avenue
    • The anticipated completion date is April 8

