City of Grand Junction passes two cannabis ordinances

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction adopted a couple of ordinances relating to cannabis at the regular meeting on Thursday.

Ordinance No. 5064 highlights cannabis use licenses and regulations, and Ordinance No. 5065 deals with the special tax and excise use tax of 6% from the city’s regular sales tax collection of 3.25%, according to the city.

Those who want to open up a retail marijuana store will need to apply for a license from the state and the city.

The city says they will look very carefully at the background of those who apply.

“We look at things like good moral character, and we have definitions of what that means,” said Community Development Director Tamra Allen. “We do background checks that looks at their past performance and potential criminal history. If there is any, we look at their financial interests, and we look at how they will operate their building. We look at security concerns, odor mitigation, or other odor-related concerns, other types of things that may be a nuisance.”

In May, Grand Junction will consider a third ordinance related to business licensing land-use regulations.

The city will begin accepting cannabis business applications in mid-May.

For more information, visit gjcity.org.

