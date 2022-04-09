Advertisement

Mavericks thrash CSU Pueblo 21-1

CMU Women’s Lacrosse gets their biggest win of the season
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Friday, April 8th:

RMAC Lacrosse

CSU Pueblo 1, Colorado Mesa 21

Varsity Lacrosse

Glenwood Springs 2, Grand Junction 18

Varsity Baseball

Summit 0, Palisade 11 (Game One)

Summit 1, Palisade 11 (Game Two)

Eagle Valley 7, GJ Central 9

Grand Junction 12, Durango 5

MLB Baseball

LA Dodgers 5, Rockies 3

NBA Basketball

Memphis 109, Nuggets 122

