Mavericks thrash CSU Pueblo 21-1
CMU Women’s Lacrosse gets their biggest win of the season
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Friday, April 8th:
RMAC Lacrosse
CSU Pueblo 1, Colorado Mesa 21
Varsity Lacrosse
Glenwood Springs 2, Grand Junction 18
Varsity Baseball
Summit 0, Palisade 11 (Game One)
Summit 1, Palisade 11 (Game Two)
Eagle Valley 7, GJ Central 9
Grand Junction 12, Durango 5
MLB Baseball
LA Dodgers 5, Rockies 3
NBA Basketball
Memphis 109, Nuggets 122
