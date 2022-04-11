Mesa County Public Health issues no burn advisory.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A no burn advisory has been issued for Mesa County from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday because of strong winds expected in the area.

Meteorologists care calling for gusty winds up to 40-50 mph in the Grand Valley. Winds could gust up to 50-60 mph or more in the mountains.

The strong winds are creating fire danger concerns.

The health department suggests instead of burning, to take yard waste to the county’s composting facility which is located at Mesa County Solid Waste at 2071 Hwy 50.

They also recommend composting leaves and grass clipping at home, or renting a wood chipper for tree and shrub trimmings.

