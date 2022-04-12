Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hank’
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:57 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Hank!
Hank is a two-year-old Heeler and Australian Cattle Dog mix. Hank’s previous owner passed away so he is now looking for a new home. Hank is good around other animals and children.
Hank is a friendly, energetic dog and isn’t shy on giving kisses.
If you are interested in adopting Hank contact the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-644-0575.
