Arbor Day seedling delivery returns to Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Junction City says the Arbor Day seedling delivery is returning due to popular demand.

Today the city took online applications for people who were interested in having two seedlings delivered to their homes. The application window was only opened for today and the applications filled up fast.

This of course is part of the Southwest Arbor Fest that’s returning to Lincoln Park at the end of the month. The fest was canceled the last two years because the pandemic. Which is when the city began the home delivery for the seedlings and the community loved the idea.

“When it comes to urban canopy, it provides a ton of benefit for the valley,” said Rob Davis, city foster and open space supervisor. “Whether that’s air quality or cooling or energy savings and carbon storage. So by engaging with the public getting them to plant little trees now, it may not seem like much, but the act of planting trees is for the future. You put a little tree in right now, you take care of it for a little bit of time, five six years is a big tree. Just like your kids.”

Davis says the trees are a good investment for not just your own home but the community as well.

“Trees really hold value. They’re not just something that, you know, they’re not just a pretty thing on the street. They’re not just the nuisance of ‘oh i got to rake up leaves.’ They’re actually like this living green lung, this larger natural resource in the valley that does have a lot of significant benefits.”

Davis said throughout the rest of this week the city will be planning and coordinating seedling deliveries, which will start to go out next Tuesday, April, 19. But If you weren’t able to get the application completed for delivery, you’ll still be able to get seedlings at the Southwest Arbor Fest at Lincoln Park April, 23.

