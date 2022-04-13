Mesa County in need of foster homes for teenagers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Department of Human services says there is a good supply of foster homes overall, but there is a great need for foster homes willing to take in teenagers.

Joni Johnson, the Child Welfare Administrator says it isn’t unique to Mesa County, as several counties across the state are having a harder time finding foster homes for teenagers.

“I think throughout the state we’re having difficulties finding homes that connect with teens and want to have teenagers in their homes,” said Johnson. We’re definitely having a hard time finding homes for those middle school to high school kiddos that come into care. So we’re definitely needing some more homes for those kids.”

She says many families go into foster care expecting to get a baby or toddlers in their home, but in reality, the average age of children in foster care is eight or nine years old and some families are hesitant to take in a teenager. She says it’s common for children in foster care to have some sort of trauma they’re dealing with.

“As kids get older, they might have some behaviors, for whatever reasons, but we provide support and therapy and all kinds of resources to our foster homes so they don’t feel like they’re out there all alone taking care of kids,” said Johnson. “It’s a team effort here and we support all of our foster homes through their journey of being a foster parent.”

Often, Johnson says children have a group of siblings and if a group has four or five children it can be hard to find them a home for them to all be together. They do strive to keep siblings together, but if there isn’t a home in Mesa County that can take a group of siblings, they’re often transferred to another county.

“It definitely leaves their friends behind, their school friends, community their neighborhood,” said Johnson. “So it’s important to keep kids within their own community and within their own county.”

For families who are interested in becoming a foster family, Johnson said there is a process to go through. D.H.S. will come out and interview the family members. They’ll discuss the family’s history and how they’ll anticipate parenting style will be, all to see if being a foster parent will be a good fit for them as well.

“There’s training that they attend that gets them to understand that kids that come into care could have trauma and or behaviors that related to abuse or neglect,” said Johnson. “So really understanding how that impacts their ability to parent.”

But there are other requirements as well. Johnson said foster parents must know CPR and first aid. Homes must also have fire extinguishers and bedrooms for the foster children.

Regardless of whether you foster toddlers, babies or teenagers, Johnson says D.H.S. is with families every step of the way.

“We also have a foster parent support group that meets twice a month as well,” said Johnson. “People can go and talk about any barriers or successes that they’re having with kids in their home. So it’s another support that’s added to everything that they get from us.”

In the end though, she says she hopes to keep as many kids in Mesa County as we can.

“So if you have a heart to want to perhaps parent for the first time or if you’ve parented all your life, if you have a heart to welcome a child or a youth in your home and treat them like your own children fostering is for you,” said Johnson.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent you can call: 970-609-kidz (5439) or visit their website at: fosteradoptmesacounty.org

