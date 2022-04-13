Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Tater-Tot’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Meet our Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week, Tater-tot!

Tater-Tot is one-year-old full of energy. He was found as a stray a few weeks ago and is ready to find his forever home.

Tater-Tot gets along well with other dogs and children and would do well in a home with space for him to run and play. He would do good in a home with high fences as he has a history as an escape artist.

If you’re interested in adopting Tater-Tot, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

