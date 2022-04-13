Series of car break-ins in Clifton
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 12, in the 3200 block of Emerald Ct. in Clifton.
The surveillance video shows an adult wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a tan backpack.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (970)-242-6707.
