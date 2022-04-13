Serious crash sends four to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A serious crash involving two vehicles shut down part of North Avenue in Grand Junction.

It happened Tuesday evening at North Avenue and 15th Street.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but a vehicle ended up on its side blocking the westbound lanes of North Avenue.

Westbound traffic is closed from 12th Street to 16th Street. One eastbound lane is open.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, four people were taken to the hospital. We know one person has serious injuries. It’s not clear the extent of the injuries of the other three people.

Police are investigating the crash.

