CPW receives grant from Colorado Tree Coalition and Xcel Energy

They will be planted around the campground at the Island Acres section of the park.
By Natasha Lynn and Joshua Vorse
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently received a $2,250 grant to plant trees at James M. Robb State Park.

The Colorado Tree Coalition and the Xcel Energy Vegetation Management Program funded the grant to plant the trees. They will be planted around the campground at the Island Acres section of the park. Park staff applied for the grant because they see potted trees thriving better in the canyon landscape. As native larger trees do not always make it to maturity.

”Mainly what we’re trying to do is get trees established down here that are going to provide habitat value in terms of forage,” said James M. Robb State Park Manager Pete Firmin, “But also provide some shade and be able to survive within this environment, and we are taking steps to provide some supplemental irrigation to them and that will help them out a bit also.”

The eleven trees will be planted on Earth Day which is April 22.

