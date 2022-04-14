Montrose County to give Naturita $500k for Wastewater Treatment Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County will dedicate $500,000 to the Town of Naturita for the Wastewater Treatment Project to renovate and improve the existing wastewater treatment lagoon system and replace critical lines and manholes.

According to the press release, the Montrose Board of Commissioners signed an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Naturita after requesting funding in late March.

“We understand that infrastructure—especially wastewater and sewer projects—are expensive,” said Commissioner Roger Rash. “This is a great use of the funds that the board set aside for the towns. I’m hopeful that the town will be able to secure additional funding to make this project a reality. It will greatly improve water quality and directly impact quality of life.”

The estimated total cost of the project is $7.8 million. Currently, the town is securing funding and has sought additional funds from USDA, the Office of Just Transition, and Congressionally Directed Spending.

Montrose County will be acquiring the funds from the $1.5 million it has set aside, which was received through the American Rescue Plan Act, to help nearby towns with water and sewer infrastructure projects.

Construction is set to begin in March of 2024.

For more information, visit montrosecounty.net.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.