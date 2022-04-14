Palisade Board of Trustees proposes new downtown sidewalk improvement project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Town of Palisade Board of Trustees met Tuesday evening to discuss a new project for downtown. This project would create and improve sidewalks downtown to help pedestrians get around on foot more safely.

”Sidewalks are one of the most basic infrastructure pieces a town can have and also one of the most visible other than streets,” said Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai. Right now in Palisade not all of our sidewalks connect to each other. We have gaps and we’d like to try to fill those to make Palisade a more walkable community.”

This project, if it gets the green light, would begin with the creation of a special improvement district. This district would work to help identify and target the areas that need sidewalk installation, repair or improvements and then work to fund them.

“We want to make Palisade a great community and part of that is to give people all kinds of different options as far as transportation,” said Mikolai. “Whether its vehicle, bicycle or feet. One way or another we want to make Palisade an easy town to get around in.”

Jaci Coles is a front-of-house Manager at Peach Street Distillers Downtown. She moved to the Grand Valley a year and a half ago from the front range and has seen the town grow exponentially in a short time.

“I think the sidewalk system we are going to be improving on will help with the growth of this town,” said Coles. “We have a brewery here, a weedery, we have a bar. So people driving from here and going back to GJ I think people will want to stay here a little more. I think it’ll be great for growing these small businesses.”

This project would create of a complete sidewalk system throughout the Downtown area. Mayor Mikolai goes on to explain what prompted this idea.

“I think it says something about the health of a community when it lends itself more towards walkability,” said Mikolai. “When a community doesn’t keep up its sidewalks or doesn’t have enough sidewalks I think there’s an issue there in terms of the infrastructure.”

As far as next steps, the board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on this topic so they can get public input from the community if they approve or disapprove of this idea. It will then be voted on.

