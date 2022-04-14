Advertisement

Western Slope Signing Day

22 athletes from District 51 are moving onto the next level
22 Grand Junction-area athletes signed on Wednesday
22 Grand Junction-area athletes signed on Wednesday(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was a special day for high school athletes on the Western Slope, and across the country. 22 student-athletes from District 51 have officially committed to continue their careers in college.

Our athletes of the week come from Central High School, Palisade, Fruita Monument, and Grand Junction, as they take the next step in chasing their dream.

GJ Central signees:

Tyler Stogsdill (Distance) - College of Southern Idaho

Billy Adams (Distance) - University of New Mexico

Tristian Spence (Distance) - Adams State University

Justin Blanton (Football & Track) - Colorado Mesa University

Sidona Johnston (Rowing) - Kansas State University

Hiusef Miranda Limones (Soccer) - Barclay College

Palisade signees:

Aiden Bevan (Baseball) - Kentucky Christian

Melesio Perez (Baseball) - Trinidad State College

Ryder Mancuso (Baseball) - Webster University

Jamysen Geoffrion (Soccer) - Hendrix College

Sarah Cook (Swimming) - Seattle University

Grand Junction signees:

Micah Kenny (Wrestling) - Colorado Mesa University

Cale Moore (Wrestling) - Adams State University

Peyton Harris (Wrestling) - Western Colorado

Dannon Yake (Soccer) - Fort Lewis College

Danny Duffy (Cross Country) - Western Washington University

Sailor Warinner (Track/Field) - Utah Valley University

Fruita Monument signees:

Andrew Lee (Baseball) - Colorado Mesa University

Armony Trujillo (Football) - Colorado Mesa University

Kien Cogley (Cross Country) - Adams State University

Hayden Murray (Volleyball) - Adams State

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash blocks westbound lanes of North Avenue
Serious crash sends four to hospital
19-year-old Devin Maestas
Clifton man behind bars, accused of luring children through the internet
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa
Colorado River
State of the River in Mesa County
Wind machine at Talbott Farms
What growers are doing to combat the spring freeze

Latest News

Tigers win 12-11 in overtime
Junction lacrosse stuns Fruita in overtime
Mesa wins by 20 over RMAC rival CSU Pueblo
Mavericks thrash CSU Pueblo 21-1
Bryant scored 2 goals against Grand Junction on Tuesday night
Athletes of the Week: Liana Bryant
Fruita goes a perfect 3 for 3 on Thursday
Perfection! Three games, three Wildcat wins