Advertisement

Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame

Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.(Inrap/Denis Gliksman via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ancient tombs and statues have been discovered beneath Notre Dame Cathedral during the project to restore it.

Archaeologists carefully examined an area under the cathedral where they found statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of original church architecture dating back to the 13th century.

Crews have been working to restore the church after it caught fire three years ago.

The excavation was a precautionary measure before scaffolding gets put up to restore part of the roof. That work can now get started after France’s National Archaeological Institute announced it has wrapped up the excavation.

The cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Grand Junction-area athletes signed on Wednesday
Western Slope Signing Day
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
4 Southwest Colorado narcotics traffickers sentenced to federal prison
Car crash knocks out internet service to several east valley schools.
Car crash knocks out internet service to several east valley schools, disrupting CMAS testing

Latest News

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
The wheels of a school bus reportedly fell off while it was carrying kids. No one was injured....
Wheels fall off school bus while it’s in motion
Meadows' texts with Mike Lee and Chip Roy show a shift in position on the election. (CNN, POOL,...
GOP lawmakers aided Trump election challenge before warning against it, texts show
va screenshot
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Sexual Assault Awareness
Meadows' texts with Mike Lee and Chip Roy show a shift in position on the election. (CNN, POOL,...
GOP lawmakers aided Trump election challenge before warning against it, texts show