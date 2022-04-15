Advertisement

CMU baseball beats Regis to take over 1st place

Mavericks score 8 first-inning runs, take conference lead
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Thursday, April 14th:

RMAC Baseball

Regis 5, Colorado Mesa 11

Varsity Baseball

Montrose 6, Grand Junction 3

Varsity Soccer

Palisade 1, GJ Central 2 F/OT

MLB Baseball

Chicago Cubs 5, Rockies 2

NHL Hockey

New Jersey 1, Avalanche 3

