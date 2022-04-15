CMU baseball beats Regis to take over 1st place
Mavericks score 8 first-inning runs, take conference lead
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Thursday, April 14th:
RMAC Baseball
Regis 5, Colorado Mesa 11
Varsity Baseball
Montrose 6, Grand Junction 3
Varsity Soccer
Palisade 1, GJ Central 2 F/OT
MLB Baseball
Chicago Cubs 5, Rockies 2
NHL Hockey
New Jersey 1, Avalanche 3
