New law changes how bicyclists travel through intersections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law into effect, allowing bicyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign providing they have the right of way.

The new law, House Bill 22-1028, applies to cyclists who are at least 15-years-old. When a cyclist approaches a stop sign, and they’ve slowed down to at most 10 miles per hour, and they have the right of way, they can treat the stop sign as a yield sign and continue without having completely stopped.

If a cyclist has come to a red stoplight, they would have to completely stop, yield to other traffic and pedestrians before continuing on. The stoplights would be treated more like a stop signs.

Some cyclists, such as Killian Bailey of Grand Junction, said the law is about safety for cyclists.

“I’m super excited about it,” said Bailey. “It honestly just limits the time cyclists are interacting with vehicles at stationary points, and I’m totally in favor it that.”

He says having this law in place will give cyclists more opportunities to keep moving and stay out of potentially contentious situations.

“I’m going to take that initiative, and I’m going to go ahead after I make contact with the driver on my left, for example.,” said Bailey. “I’m going to go straight through. I’m going to take the precedent and be proactive about getting out of the intersection, where every single altercation takes place. Really it’s just being proactive about getting out.”

Several states have already adopted a similar law. Colorado, Idaho, Delaware, Arkansas, Oregon, Washington, North Dakota, Utah, and Oklahoma have similar laws already in place. While some cyclists say it’s about safety, others who oppose the law say it’s confusing for the community.

“I think it’s a horrible idea,” said Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles. “Bikes are cars by law, so we have to obey traffic signs and drunk driving and speed and other things. So to get rid of half the law but not the other half, it’s pretty confusing to people.”

He says many cyclists already do treat stop signs as yield signs, and when drivers question if a cyclist is going to stop or not, it gets scary.

“When I come to a stop sign, and I never stop peddling, that freaks people out that are driving in cars,” said Brown. “Because they don’t know if I’m going to stop, I’m not going to stop. Everything’s a four-way all of the sudden, even though it’s not. that just really confuses other drivers.”

Even think Brown is an avid cyclist, he opposes the law.

“Well, I think it’s a dumb law because it just confuses people,” said Brown. “But I’m glad I can do it.”

Bicycles aren’t the only modes of transportation that the law accommodates. People using electric bikes and scooters, skateboards, and wheelchairs can do the same.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.