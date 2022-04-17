Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground for the Church’s new temple coming to Grand Junction.

Church members as well as community leaders and leaders of other faiths gathered today for the groundbreaking ceremony on Horizon Drive and 12th street. Presently, church members have to travel to Monticello, or Vernal Utah, or drive east to Fort Collins or Denver to attend a temple. For many Latter-day Saints, getting a temple in Grand Junction is a life-long dream come true.

“We were shocked,” said Kellene Mortensen, church member and secretary of the Grand Valley Inner Faith Network Board. " We’ve been waiting for so long, we were so thrilled that we were actually going to have a temple that’s really close to us and attainable to get to in just a couple of minutes.”

Traditionally, new temple locations are announced by the Church President, President Russell M. Nelson during the Church’s twice annual General Conference gatherings. The news of the Grand Junction Temple broke in April, 2021.

“I remember the day, it was the fourth of April 2021,” said church members Craig Stagg. “President Nelson had traditionally, since he had been prophet in that session, announced where temples might be built. We were watching, I was watching with my family and Grand Junction was said. And we were awfully excited and phones started to ring and text messages went back and forth amongst friends and family. And a lot of excitement.”

For Latter-day Saints, temples are some of the holiest places on earth where they can literally go inside and literally be in the presence of God.

“It is Heavenly Father’s will where and when that we should have a temple and this is actually his house,” said Elder Chi Hong Wong, a member of the Church’s Quorum of the Seventy. “And like for us when we can go into the temple, we’re just like going home to see our father.”

Today members grabbed some shovels and dug up some dirt in the groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction process. It’ll still be a couple of years before the temple is open and Saints will be able to come in and worship, but the Saints along the Western Slope are just grateful to have a temple they can call their own.

“We’re just so happy it’s coming to Grand Junction because we feel like it’s just place that we can share will all of our community not just members of our church in our area,” said Mortensen.

“It’ll be a beautiful building and wonderful landscaping and a place that people can come even if they’re inside the temple and just feel the peace of Christ there,” said Stagg. “And i think that’ll bring that to the community.”

On the temple, above the door there will be an inscription reading “Holiness to the Lord. The house of the Lord”. A reminder for Latter-day Saints of who’s house the temple is.

“It reminds me that when we go to the temple we need to know that we need to stay righteous,” said Elder Wong. “Because we want to keep this temple holy all the time because it’s holiness to the lord. the house of the lord.”

The Grand Junction Temple will be 29,000 square feet on a 6.94 acre site and it will be the third temple in Colorado, with the others in Denver and Fort Collins.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.