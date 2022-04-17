Our KJCT channels are off-air right now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: All channels are back up.

All of the KJCT and CW over-air channels are down right now.

The transmitter is down up on the Grand Mesa due to a power outage and the generator did not kick in. Grand Valley Power is responding but we have no estimated time of a fix.

KKCO, METV and Telemundo were out briefly but are back on now.

