Our KJCT channels are off-air right now

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: All channels are back up.

All of the KJCT and CW over-air channels are down right now.

The transmitter is down up on the Grand Mesa due to a power outage and the generator did not kick in. Grand Valley Power is responding but we have no estimated time of a fix.

KKCO, METV and Telemundo were out briefly but are back on now.

Second Annual Spring Fest Family Fun Day at Grand Mesa Little League