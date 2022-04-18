Advertisement

Local brewery hosts Easter egg hunt for children and adults

Monumental Beer Works Hosts Easter Hunt for Children & Adults
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monumental Beer Works hosted an Easter egg hunting event for children and adults.

The brewery said this is the first time they’ve hosted an Easter hunt, and they decided to host an Easter celebration to bring the community together.

“We just wanted to figure out a way to include the community and have some fun with all the Easter eggs we have,” said Minnie Zeuner. “And we made a beer-centric kind of Easter egg hunt. So, lots of candy, lots of BOGO cards, and some gift cards for some random things in the taproom.”

Monumental Beer Works will be hosting an Art Market next Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into home.
Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.
A male driver collided into a decorative boulder.
Man crashes into boulder in roundabout at Horizon Drive and 12th St.
Single-vehicle rollover near 30 Rd. and D 1/4.
Single-car rollover near 30 Rd. and D 1/4 Rd.
Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction
Map of alternate route
Wildfire near Gypsum, evacuation orders in place

Latest News

Volunteer Appreciation Week
Mesa County Libraries talks National Volunteer Appreciation Week
Map of alternate route
Wildfire near Gypsum, evacuation orders in place
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is now the longest-running prime-time medical drama, but it’s nowhere near the...
Our KJCT channels are off-air right now - Update all channels back on
Mesa County Historical Society
History fair at Redlands Community Center