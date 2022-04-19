Advertisement

Biden to talk infrastructure during New Hampshire visit

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., on April 14, 2022. Biden plans to talk about port improvements during a trip to Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will try to demonstrate that last year’s infrastructure law is alleviating the country’s supply chain debacles when he visits Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden’s destination is the state’s only deep water harbor, making it a critical way station for home heating oil, fiberoptic cables and rock gypsum, which is used to produce drywall.

Under the $1 trillion infrastructure law, $1.7 million will be used to dredge the harbor’s shipping channel and basin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already spent $18.2 million to make it easier for larger ships to access the harbor, a project intended to reduce delays that cause higher prices for consumers.

Overall, the law includes $17 billion for upgrading port facilities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc on international supply chains.

Biden’s trip is his second to New Hampshire as president. The state was his first stop after he signed the infrastructure legislation in November, and he spoke in front of an old bridge that’s overdue for repairs.

The president has repeatedly focused on these kinds of initiatives as his more ambitious agenda to boost education, social services and climate change initiatives remains stalled.

With the midterm elections approaching later this year, Biden is eager to convince voters that one of his administration’s top accomplishments is creating concrete progress after years of unfulfilled promises from his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who never cut a deal on infrastructure spending.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction
Vehicle crashes into home.
Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.
Map of alternate route
Wildfire near Gypsum, evacuation orders in place
Easter egg hunt at Monumental Beer Works.
Local brewery hosts Easter egg hunt for children and adults

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Shipping
Can Congress fix the ‘shipping crisis’?
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered