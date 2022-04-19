Advertisement

CMU students holding donation drive to help children in foster care

Donation Drive
Donation Drive
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Colorado Mesa University students will host a drop box donation type fundraiser to help an organization that gives supplies to children in foster care.

Students from the National Society of Leadership and Success at CMU will be placing drop boxes off at various locations throughout the county to collect donations for the Bear Necessities Closet

NSLS Co-president. Robert Costin said the organization helps provide clothing, backpacks toys and other necessities to children making the transition to foster care. Their goal is to help make that transition a positive one. Costin said he feels the Bear Necessities is an overlooked nonprofit.

“I feel like children going into foster care kind of don’t’ have anybody there for them,” said Costin. “Like, people don’t really consider everything they have to go through like the trauma that comes with that. So this organization trying to mitigate that, is something that I think is great.

Costin says they’re working to get word out about the donation drive and he hopes the donations can inspire people to make a difference in the community.

“To be a leader in the community the most important aspect isn’t leading people, directing people,” said Costin.  “It’s more so being a servant to the community. It’s about giving back, it’s about leading by example by trying to do everything in your capacity to make the world around you better. Not so much from telling people what to do, but by showing people what they can do.”

The drive runs April 35 through May 9.

Drop Box locations can be found at:

Kissner Motors

2584 Hwy 6 & 50, Grand Junction, CO, 81501

Bray Real Estate

1015 N 7th St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501

Diorio’s Pizza

1125 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO, 81501

STRiVE

790 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO, 81501

Nuclear Care Partners

631 24 1/2 rd suite c, Grand Junction, CO, 81505

