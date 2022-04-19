Grand Junction City Council further discusses Community Recreation Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening the Grand Junction City Council and the Downtown Development Authority met for a workshop to further discuss a community recreation center in Grand Junction.

A community survey on the matter in 2019 said Grand Junction should build an indoor community recreation center. The survey also said the community believes it would be a good use of city resources. The center will be funded by a combination of cannabis tax and either nicotine tax, a sales tax increase or a property tax increase. Two possible locations were also discussed, Lincoln park or Matchett Park. If Lincoln park is chosen, they would not have to build a pool since the location already has a pool on site.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.