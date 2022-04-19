Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council further discusses Community Recreation Center

Two possible locations were also discussed, Lincoln park or Matchett Park.
City Council workshop
City Council workshop(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening the Grand Junction City Council and the Downtown Development Authority met for a workshop to further discuss a community recreation center in Grand Junction.

A community survey on the matter in 2019 said Grand Junction should build an indoor community recreation center. The survey also said the community believes it would be a good use of city resources. The center will be funded by a combination of cannabis tax and either nicotine tax, a sales tax increase or a property tax increase. Two possible locations were also discussed, Lincoln park or Matchett Park. If Lincoln park is chosen, they would not have to build a pool since the location already has a pool on site.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction
Vehicle crashes into home.
Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
A male driver collided into a decorative boulder.
Man crashes into boulder in roundabout at Horizon Drive and 12th St.
Map of alternate route
Wildfire near Gypsum, evacuation orders in place

Latest News

Beginning of CDOT construction area in Clifton
CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton
Donation Drive
CMU students holding donation drive to help children in foster care
North Mulberry Street
Mulberry Street closure in Fruita could become permanent
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme