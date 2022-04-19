Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Charlie!

Charlie is a seven-year-old Basset Hound and American Bulldog mix. He getting and giving affection to those he meets. Charlie would do best in a home without other pets. He loves walks but is on the shorter side making it hard on him to go long distances.

If you are interested in adopting Charlie contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

