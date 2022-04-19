Advertisement

High fire danger concerns

High fire danger concerns for Tuesday
High fire danger concerns for Tuesday(Pixabay, Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County Public Health issued a No Burn Advisory because of strong winds.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Along with gusty winds, dry and warm conditions will lead to increased fire danger concerns across the Grand Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday because of high fire danger in the region.

Instead of burning, Mesa County Public Health encourages people to take yard waste to the composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste at 3071 Highway 50. They also recommend composting leaves and grass clippings at home.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction
Vehicle crashes into home.
Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.
A deputy in Colorado used his police vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on the highway.
Colorado deputy uses his police vehicle to stop wrong-way driver on highway
Map of alternate route
Wildfire near Gypsum, evacuation orders in place

Latest News

Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Charlie.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
Beginning of CDOT construction area in Clifton
CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton
City Council workshop
Grand Junction City Council further discusses Community Recreation Center
Donation Drive
CMU students holding donation drive to help children in foster care