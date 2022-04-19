High fire danger concerns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County Public Health issued a No Burn Advisory because of strong winds.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Along with gusty winds, dry and warm conditions will lead to increased fire danger concerns across the Grand Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday because of high fire danger in the region.

Instead of burning, Mesa County Public Health encourages people to take yard waste to the composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste at 3071 Highway 50. They also recommend composting leaves and grass clippings at home.

