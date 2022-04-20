Advertisement

Mask requirement on GVT buses lifted

(KKCO)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Grand Valley Transit is no longer requiring passengers to wear masks. GVT has followed the CDC and Transportation Security Administration’s guidelines since May of 2020.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, GVT says they will no longer enforce facial coverings or masks on buses or in transit facilities effective immediately. GVT says they will continue to recommend that passengers wear masks and practice social distancing while riding the bus.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction
Vehicle crashes into home.
Vehicle crashes into home near 25 1/2 Rd. and F 1/2 Rd.
Beginning of CDOT construction area in Clifton
CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton
North Mulberry Street
Mulberry Street closure in Fruita could become permanent

Latest News

High fire danger concerns for Tuesday
High fire danger concerns
Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Charlie.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Charlie’
Beginning of CDOT construction area in Clifton
CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton
City Council workshop
Grand Junction City Council further discusses Community Recreation Center