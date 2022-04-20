Structure fire in Downtown Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose Fire Protection District, at 2:57 p.m., they responded to a report of an explosion at Hartman Brothers Welding and Industrial Supply in Montrose.

Montrose Police Department advises residents to use alternate routes and avoid the downtown area.

At the moment, that is all the information we have available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.