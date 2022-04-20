Advertisement

Structure fire in Downtown Montrose

(City of Montrose)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose Fire Protection District, at 2:57 p.m., they responded to a report of an explosion at Hartman Brothers Welding and Industrial Supply in Montrose.

Montrose Police Department advises residents to use alternate routes and avoid the downtown area.

At the moment, that is all the information we have available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
Beginning of CDOT construction area in Clifton
CDOT begins a series of projects on Hwy 6 in Clifton
Sketch of new GJHS
Design of new Grand Junction High School nearing completion
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist
Horizon Drive & 12th St. in Grand Junction
Groundbreaking for new temple in Grand Junction

Latest News

Sheriff Todd Rowell
Mesa County Sheriff speaks out on dangers of fentanyl in communities
Verizon Wireless customers report outages across the U.S.
Sketch of new GJHS
Design of new Grand Junction High School nearing completion
The District Attorney's office is located at the Mesa County Justice Center in Grand Junction,...
New Colorado law changes parole eligibility age