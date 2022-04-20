Advertisement

Verizon Wireless customers report outages across the U.S.

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Verizon Wireless customers across the country are reporting issues with their mobile service.

According to downdetector.com, the outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST, and more than 22,000 issues have been reported to their site.

Verizon customers can send and receive text messages but cannot make calls.

According to CNET, the company is currently working on the issue.

