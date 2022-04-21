Advertisement

Four injured in Montrose explosion

Structure fire in Montrose.
Structure fire in Montrose.(Howard Walser)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, dispatch received a call, at 2:57 p.m., regarding an explosion in the 100 block of Park Avenue in Montrose at Hartman Brothers, a medical supply building.

According to the Montrose Fire Protection District, crews responded immediately but with additional precautions as bottled oxygen and other flammable gases were present.

The explosion began inside the structure and moved to the exterior. Crews were able to keep additional gas tanks from exploding.

The fire department states that four people were transported to Montrose Regional Hospital. At the moment, two are in good condition, one is fair, and one is in critical condition.

“We lost a building, but we saved a block,” said Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan. “I am proud of the quick work of our responders in immediately providing protection to the other flammable gases on site. This plan of attack limited the damage to the structure and the area. Our hearts go out to the individuals impacted by today’s incident, and to our community for the fire damage to a historic downtown building. I am grateful to our local and regional agencies that assisted with today’s response.”

Natural gas and electricity were shut off, and law enforcement set up detour routes for public safety.

The 500 block of North First Avenue will remain closed until further notice, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

