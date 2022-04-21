Advertisement

Fatal cliff fall in area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead

Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.
Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.(David Jones)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday night at about 10:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a climber who fell in the area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead near Little Park Rd.

According to MCSO, climbers in the area reported an adult male fell about 30 feet, and the Grand Junction Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the male did not survive.

MCSO is investigating the incident as an unattended death and will release more information once his family is notified.

The sheriff’s department wants to inform the public about the importance of double-checking equipment, rigging and backup systems before partaking in climbing activities.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Montrose.
Four injured in Montrose explosion
Structure fire in Montrose.
Structure fire in Downtown Montrose
Sketch of new GJHS
Design of new Grand Junction High School nearing completion
Verizon Wireless customers report outages across the U.S.
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after house fire

Latest News

Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
17-year-old sentenced in Fruita church fire
GJPD investigating drive-by shooting.
GJPD investigating a shooting
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
Overnight house fire
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after house fire