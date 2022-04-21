Fatal cliff fall in area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday night at about 10:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a climber who fell in the area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead near Little Park Rd.

According to MCSO, climbers in the area reported an adult male fell about 30 feet, and the Grand Junction Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the male did not survive.

MCSO is investigating the incident as an unattended death and will release more information once his family is notified.

The sheriff’s department wants to inform the public about the importance of double-checking equipment, rigging and backup systems before partaking in climbing activities.

