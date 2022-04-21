Advertisement

Frontier Airlines resumes Grand Junction to Denver air service

Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Regional Airport has announced that Frontier Airlines will resume nonstop service to Denver International Airport from April 21 to Dec. 29, 2022.

According to the regional airport’s press release, direct flights to Denver will typically operate this summer, twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Customers can book a flight at flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Montrose.
Four injured in Montrose explosion
Structure fire in Montrose.
Structure fire in Downtown Montrose
Sketch of new GJHS
Design of new Grand Junction High School nearing completion
Verizon Wireless customers report outages across the U.S.
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
Investigation underway after house fire

Latest News

Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Name your price adoption event at Roice-Hurst Humane Society
Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.
Fatal cliff fall in area of Andy’s Loop Trailhead
Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
17-year-old sentenced in Fruita church fire
GJPD investigating drive-by shooting.
GJPD investigating a shooting