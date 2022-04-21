Frontier Airlines resumes Grand Junction to Denver air service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Regional Airport has announced that Frontier Airlines will resume nonstop service to Denver International Airport from April 21 to Dec. 29, 2022.

According to the regional airport’s press release, direct flights to Denver will typically operate this summer, twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Customers can book a flight at flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.