Grand Junction Arbor Day Celebration this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and its recreation department will be hosting the 19th Annual Arbor Day Festival on Saturday, April 23, starting at 12 p.m.

Arbor activities will begin at 9 a.m. with a free tree seedling distribution outside of Lincoln Park Moyer Pool, followed by the Root for your Ash Program to support the treatment of ash trees on private property, which residents can sign up for.

According to the city, it will provide $500 of support for treating private ash trees.

The celebration will include craft beer tasting, food trucks, arts and craft booths, live music, a raffle for a free tree, etc.

For more information, visit gjcity.org.

