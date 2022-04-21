Advertisement

Investigation underway after house fire

House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.
House fire broke out on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m.(David Jones)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A house fire broke out early Thursday morning.

It happened on Sego Court around 2:30 a.m. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the two-story house that was engulfed in flames.

No one was reportedly living in the house at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

