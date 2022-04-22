Grand Junction VA hospital opens recovery center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center has opened a treatment center.

The Mesa Center for Recovery will be utilized to assist individuals who are struggling with substance abuse disorders and mental health problems by implementing evidence-based treatment therapy in a 60-day program.

“This hospital this place is a place that understands and respects the challenges of military services and provides a safe and supportive environment for healing,” said VA Western Colorado Executive Director Richard Salgueiro.

The Grand Junction VA is working in collaboration with the Denver VA on the recovery program.

