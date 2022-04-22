Montrose business owners recount moments after explosion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two days after an explosion and fire destroyed the Hartman Brothers building in Montrose, some local business owners are speaking out, recalling the moments after the explosion shook the community.

The explosion happened just before 3:00 pm on April 20. The Montrose Police Department got several calls from people reporting the explosion and fire. Robb Peterson, co-owner of the Montrose Hardware store, said he was on his way to work when he learned something was wrong.

“As I was coming down the hill, you could see billows of smoke starting to come out,” said Peterson. “And when I got to town, the building was pretty much fully engulfed at that point.”

Peterson said he and his employees were evacuated from their store, which is just down the road from the Hartman building on Main Street and Park Ave. He said many of his employees heard and felt the explosion from inside the store as the building shook. One of his employees said it felt like a car had rammed into the building.

“We were evacuated, I couldn’t get within four blocks of the store,” said Peterson. “So I didn’t get back up here until about 9:30 at night. That’s when they got the power back on.”

The next day, Peterson said his store didn’t have internet service, so they weren’t able to conduct business as usual. But he said that was a small price he was willing to pay, so those first responders could do their work to help people. But the aftermath of the explosion and fire was ever-present.

“Everything was covered in soot, and you could definitely smell smoke in the building and stuff, so we aired it out yesterday,” said Peterson.

Just down Main St., another small business owner is getting ready to set up shop and open the doors next month. Scott Mijares and his wife, Juli, own the Wild Horse Wine and Whiskey. He said they were inside working on finishing their bar when they heard the noise.

“We’re working on our bar, trying to get it ready for our opening later in May and all of the sudden, we heard this big boom,” said Mijares. “We were like, ‘what’s that? An explosion a backfire of a car?’ We weren’t really sure.”

He said they saw a fire truck drive past and heard multiple sirens heading toward Park Ave. The backdoor of his business leads to an alleyway toward the Hartman building. He and his wife went out the back way and saw the flames and smoke. They, like many others, rushed over to the building to see what was happening.

“Then it occurred to me, hey, there’s a lot of oxygen there, acetylene, welding gases, all kinds of highly explosive stuff,” said Mijares. I told my wife, I said you know, we don’t belong here. We should probably go because this could do a lot of damage and hurt a lot of people. I even told the people in the alleyway they were there with their kids, it’s like ‘please, get your children out of here you’ve seen enough just go. If you’re not here to be part of the solution, don’t be part of the problem,’.”

At the Precedence Music Academy, also on Main St. Morgan Ball said he was standing outside when he heard the explosion. He thought it may have been a construction accident, but it felt as if it could’ve been an earthquake.

“We were out front and saw basically the whole building flex out forward. It was pretty dramatic, it was pretty loud,” said Ball. “Honestly, we thought it was the crane that was doing the construction next door that had fallen. It was loud, very violent .”

Through all of the chaos, though, they had nothing but the highest of praise for the first responders.

“I was just truly amazed by the fire department and everything and their response,” said Peterson. “No fear there whatsoever. They just ran right in. They were doing everything they could to make sure all the associates and everybody was out. The response was phenomenal. that’s some really brave people.”

“Man, it just gives you chicken skin, just thinking that they would go that way, knowing that any second it could be a catastrophe,” said Mijares. “They’re really brave folks and they’re really dedicated to the job and dedicating to save lives. For them to just go run to the fire, they’re truly, brave, well-trained heroes. We’re lucky to have them. We’re lucky to have them.”

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation. The Montrose Fire Protection District says we may know more sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.