Projects affecting traffic for the week of April 25
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of April 25.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour route will be in place
- The anticipated completion date is late June 2022
- Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program
- Please slow down in areas where the crew is working
- Be aware of minor street flooding at some of the locations
- The anticipated completion date is April 29.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 21 1/2 Rd. from H Rd. to I Rd, Utility Work (Private Development)
- Utility construction on April 25 and 26
- 21 1/2 Rd. will be closed to through traffic between H Rd. and I Rd.
- Resident and business access will be maintained
- A detour will be in place
- 21 Rd. north of K Rd., Bridge Maintenance (Mesa County)
- 21 Rd. will be closed just north of K Rd.
- A detour route will be in place
- The anticipated completion date is April 29.
- North Avenue between 11th St. and 16th St., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
- Westbound North Avenue from 11th St. to 16th St. will have intermittent lane closures
- Expect delays
- The anticipated completion date is mid-May.
- 28 1/2 Rd. and B 1/2 Rd. Intersection, Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
- The intersection of 28 1/2 Rd. and B 1/2 Rd. will have alternating one-lane traffic in all four directions
- Expect delays
- Alternate route advised
- The anticipated completion is April 29.
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Rd.
- A detour route will be in place.
- The anticipated completion date is early May.
- Grand Junction High School Project- Utility Construction
- Seventh St. will be reduced to one lane, each direction at Elm Avenue
- Expect delays
- The anticipated completion date is late June.
- Orchard Avenue between 9th St. and 11th St., Installation of Stadium Lights (Colorado Mesa University)
- April 25 and April 26
- Orchard Avenue will be closed between 9th St. and 11th St.
- A detour route will be in place.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.