Third-party company with D51 experienced data breach

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A third-party company, Illuminate Education, that holds student data for school districts nationwide, including Mesa County Valley School District 51, experienced a data breach.

Illuminate Education confirmed in an investigation specific databases containing student information were breached between Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

The databases impacted may have included student names, academic and behavior information, enrollment information, accommodation information, special education information, and demographic information.

Social security numbers and financial information was not part of the breach.

“We are probably one of very many school districts that were using them that did get breached,” said D51 Executive Director of Technology Dan Burke. “Right now, we are doing an investigation on what fields got breached and what fields were breached. We’ve alerted the attorney general, and we will be reaching out to individuals that did get breached to let them know exactly.”

The data has been secured, and there was no damage or copying of information. It is not believed the breach was conducted with harmful intent.

