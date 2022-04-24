Grand Junction celebrates Arbor Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “In the City of Grand Junction, we recognize the value that trees provide, as a whole, as a natural resource for the community,” said City of Grand Forester Rob Davis.

So the community paid tribute to trees by celebrating Arbor Day.

“The country decided to we need to recognize the value of trees,” said Davis. “That created these different programs that essentially promotes cities to have a celebration focused around trees every year.”

On Saturday, the City of Grand Junction and its recreation department hosted the 19th Annual Arbor Day Festival. Several people enjoyed the outdoors by playing games, grabbing a bite, checking out booths, and celebrating the trees.

“From the simple answer of beauty to the more complex answers of air quality, carbon sequestration, impacting heat island through shading, lower energy use for air conditioners, to just trying to beautify the city,” stated Davis.

A highlight of the event was a tree seedling trade that encouraged the community to plant trees.

“The city likes to find a way to connect and reach out to residents,” added Davis. “We celebrate Arbor Day here by giving away free seedlings, trying to connect people to low-cost trees, and just promote the benefits of trees.”

Kathleen Hedlund with Sierra Club Colorado, which took part in the celebration, agreed with the sentiment that trees are crucial to our environment.

“We are an organization that has been in this valley for 38 years promoting good habits that take care of the environment,” mentioned Hedlund. “Planting trees is one of them but also making sure we don’t litter, that we don’t hurt our wildlife, that there’s clean water and that we recycle.”

In all, the goal of the celebration is to make Grand Junction a greener place.

