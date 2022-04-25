Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: Watching out for Scams Around Mesa County

Mesa County Sheriffs office how to look out for scams
Mesa County Sheriffs office how to look out for scams
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to watch out for scams.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office advises those around the community about scams like gift card and cryptocurrency scams. Scammers often times pose as others seeking to gain money or personal information from you.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam or come across one contact the non emergency dispatch number at 970-242-6707.

