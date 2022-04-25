Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: Watching out for Scams Around Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising the community to watch out for scams.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office advises those around the community about scams like gift card and cryptocurrency scams. Scammers often times pose as others seeking to gain money or personal information from you.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam or come across one contact the non emergency dispatch number at 970-242-6707.

