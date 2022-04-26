Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ariel’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Ariel'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Ariel'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Meet our Roice-Hurst Humane Society pet of the week, Ariel!

Ariel is a four-year-old with big ears to match her big personality. She is from a group of dogs Roice-Hurst got from a shelter in Texas and gets along well with other dogs. Ariel has energy to run and play around and doesn’t mind being a couch potato when the time calls for it.

If you’re interested in adopting Tater-Tot, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department investigating shooting Saturday evening
Roice-Hurst Humane Society receives transport of dogs from Texas.
Grand Junction animal shelter receives dogs from Texas
Police sirens
Early morning shooting in area of Horizon Drive
Fatal cliff fall near Little Park Rd.
Update on fatal cliff fall incident
Mesa County Sheriffs office how to look out for scams
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office: Watching out for Scams Around Mesa County

Latest News

Cleanup work on I-70 during Glenwood Canyon closure in 2021
Rep. Boebert introduces ‘I-70 Detour Act’: A bill to conduct alternate routes through Glenwood Canyon
Horizon Drive District
Horizon Drive district improving safety around businesses
Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Women in Court
Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm to Impregnate Women in Court
Dr. Paul Jones
Civil trial continued against Grand Junction doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate patients